The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra has reached new levels of critical acclaim following their century of tradition. Now, with their own profile growing we wanted to take a moment to further shine the light on the music scene in KELOLAND.

SDSO’s Music Director Delta David Gier and Andrew Reinartz the Community Development Director for Arts South Dakota and Bass player for SDSO, join us to talk about the recent New Yorker article by Alex Ross titled, “How the South Dakota Symphony Became One of America’s Boldest Orchestras”



They also gave us a taste of what we can expect as the music profile across KELOLAND continues to grow.