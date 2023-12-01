Though it wasn’t originally written to be a part of the Christmas season, Handel’s “Messiah” has become a key part of the holiday celebration because of its ability to touch hearts, inspire minds and deepen our understanding of the Christmas spirit.



And those are just some of the reasons why the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Chorus continue to bring us the most majestic music ever composed each holiday season, and this year is no exception.



We were joined today by music director and conductor Delta David Gier and bass soloist Robert Baloneck who will be part of this weekend’s performances.



And the culmination of each of the performances has got to be the collective singing of the “Hallelujah” chorus which has become an iconic moment of unity and shared joy.

