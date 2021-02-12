South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Valentine’s Romance

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra continues to carefully consider your health and safety as it returns to public performances. Precautions are being taken and physically-distancing is available through the hall. If you are holding onto tickets from earlier in the season, please watch your email for re-issued tickets for Saturday night’s event. If you don’t have tickets yet, you can purchase them by calling the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 605-367-6000. You can also order tickets online at washingtonpavilion.org/event and look for the Symphony concert details.

