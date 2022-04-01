Bach’s Saint Matthew Passion is widely regarded as one of the greatest masterpieces of classical sacred music. It features a profoundly moving depiction of the final days of Jesus (before his resurrection).



Bringing Bach’s work to the stage is no small undertaking, yet our two guests today said they were up to the task. Delta David Gier is the Music Director of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Dr. Timothy J. Campbell is the new Chorus Director with the symphony.



They joined us to tell us more about this weekend’s performance and why you want to have a seat in the great hall this weekend to hear it for yourself.

Delta David Gier and Dr. Timothy J. Campbell join Ashley Thompson on the set of KELOLAND Living

You can join conductor Delta David Gier and Chorus Director, Timothy J. Campbell, as well as the musicians and vocalists of the South Dakota Symphony for Bach’s moving celebration of the last days of Jesus this Saturday night. You can call the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 605-367-6000 or purchase your tickets online at SDSymphony.org.



This centennial season features music from various South Dakota artists, world premieres and thrilling symphonic masterworks including a 100th birthday celebration finale. You can support their efforts by making a donation, as your gift is critical for continuing orchestra concerts, music education programs and impactful community building programs. Visit SDsymphony.org to learn more.

