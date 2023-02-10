There is an old French saying, “entre deux coeurs qui s’aiment nui besoin de paroles,” or Two hearts in love need no words, but they may need a bit of music. South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Music Director, Delta David Gier and a featured soloist in the Songs of Romance, Jazz Singer, Luke Carlsen, joined us today to give us a run down of what to expect from the love fueled night, and Luke is going to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect to hear this weekend.

Songs of Romance performance details

There’s never been a better time to become a friend of the South Dakota Symphony by donating today! Your tax-deductible gift is critical for continuing orchestra concerts, music education programs and impactful community building programs. You can also support the symphony by purchasing season tickets as a gift for yourself, or someone you know who would love the music of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. Season tickets are available through the Washington Pavilion Box Office and online at sdsymphony.org.