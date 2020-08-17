South Dakota Symphony Orchestra re-imagines their upcoming season

When the cornovirus pandemic hit KELOLAND, it changed our worlds. Suddenly our kids were out of school, we were working from home, and all the culture we cherish about living here seemingly vanished from our calendars. That was certainly true for the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra which found it’s season at the Washington Pavilion abruptly stopped. Yet, like the music, the performances lived on with a variety of virtual performances designed to bring the music to people in their homes. Now, the board and musicians of the South Dakota Symphony have once again re-imagined the upcoming season and Symphony Executive Director, Jennifer Teisinger, told us more about what we can expect.