How can 20 years change a symphony orchestra? With Delta David Gier at the helm the answer is, “more ways than we can count”. As we’ve gotten to know David and the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra over the years, we’ve seen a commitment to diversity and representation, innovative programming, and an orchestra now often referred to as “one of America’s Boldest Orchestras”.



As we are about to embark on his 20th season, Maestro Delta David Gier is here with us today.



What is he looking for most in this upcoming season? What went into choosing the programs? He’s here to give us his own special insight on this momentous season.