Maestro Delta David Gier joins us today to give is a preview of this weekend’s performances at the Washington Pavilion. The theme is “Pictures At An Exhibition” and it’s a chance for the South Dakota Symphony to bring paintings to life through music.

You can attend “Pictures At An Exhibition” this weekend Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 2:30 PM. Tickets are available at the Washington Pavilion Box Office and start at just $10.