South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs world premiere of ‘Fabular Arcana’

Shattered by the disastrous premiere of his First Symphony, which he referred to as “the most agonizing hour of my life”, Sergei Vasilyevich Rachmaninoff fell into a deep depression and struggled to write even a page of music worth keeping. It actually took hypnosis before Rachmaninoff eventually recovered and was able to write his best-loved works for piano and a symphony for the ages, his Second Symphony.

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Music Director, Delta David Gier, joined us today, along with South Dakota native and pianist, Paul Sánchez, and composer, David M. Gordon.

They will be celebrating Rachmaninoff’s works at this weekend’s Symphony performance, alongside a celebration of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s centennial with the world premiere of an original work composed by Gordon to celebrate the symphony’s milestone.

Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony is not only one of the most popular works of its kind ever written, it’s also a triumph of the human spirit. Saturday night’s performance begins at 7:30 PM at the Mary W Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion. Remember this is the world premiere of David M Gordon’s composition, “Fabular Arcana” which will be performed with Paul Sánchez at the piano. Tickets are still available for the performance, but those seats are going fast. To purchase tickets, you can go online to SDsymphony.org or call the box office at 605-367-6000.

This centennial season features music from various South Dakota artists, world premieres and thrilling symphonic masterworks including a 100th birthday celebration finale. You can support their efforts by making a donation, as your gift is critical for continuing orchestra concerts, music education programs and impactful community building programs. Visit SDsymphony.org to learn more.

