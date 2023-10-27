There’s nothing better than walking into the Washington Pavilion knowing you’re about to be transported to far-off lands through the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s music.

It can take you to places you’ve never imagined and tell you stories you’ve never heard before using only the power of song.



No one is more aware of that than the Music Director and Conductor of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, Delta David Gier. Along with David, today is SDSO’s guest pianist for this weekend’s performance, Emanuele Arciuli.



Emanuele is one of today’s classical music scene’s most original and exciting performers. David’s 20 years with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and accomplishments speak for themselves. This weekend’s concert features the talents of both men, as well as the story of Scheherazade.

