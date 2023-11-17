For more than 100 years, the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra has been celebrated across the state for bringing music into the lives of South Dakota Residents. The adoration of the SDSO has reached a fever pitch, and now the symphony is gearing up for a star-spangled salute!



This weekend, the SDSO is honoring Military personnel from across the state with a “Celebrate America!” concert.



We were joined on set today by SDSO’s Assistant Conductor, Thomas Fortner, who also serves as the South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra conductor. And with Thomas was Darrell Fickbohm, a storyteller who will be helping to commemorate and share the stories of the service of South Dakota military men and women as part of this weekend’s concert.



Thomas & Darrel joined us to tell us what we can expect to hear this weekend in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall when the musicians of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra take the stage.

The Washington Pavilion and the SDSO are offering Veterans and active military a 20% discount on your ticket purchase. Stop into the Washington Pavilion Box Office, give them a call or simply go online to type in the promo code ‘AMERICA’.