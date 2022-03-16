Saturday night’s South Dakota Symphony Orchestra concert is going to feature Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. But that’s only the beginning of what awaits you if you attend. Delta David Gier will be wielding the baton for this weekend’s performance and we’re also being joined by Syrian-American composer Malek Jandali who will be premiering a new work that he has composed. There’s also a third element to this weekend’s performance. We let Maestro tell us a little about that and the mission of the Symphony’s Bridging Cultures program.

Delta David Gier and Malek Jandali with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

You can join Music Director Delta David Gier and the musicians of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra for Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. The evening’s performance will also include Indian tabla virtuoso, Zakir Hussain, as well as the premiere of the new work by Malek Jandali. Tickets are going fast for Saturday night. You can purchase them by calling 605-367-6000 or online at SDsymphony.org.

This centennial season features music from various South Dakota artists, world premieres and thrilling symphonic masterworks including a 100th birthday celebration finale. You can support their efforts by making a donation, as your gift is critical for continuing orchestra concerts, music education programs and impactful community building programs. Visit SDsymphony.org to learn more.

