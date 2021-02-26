South Dakota Symphony Orchestra bridging cultures through music

Music has the power to take us on journeys into and outside of ourselves and to places we’ve never seen before. It can also connect us with people we’ve never met.
It’s that connection that music director and conductor, Delta David Gier, and the musicians of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra are seeking in their upcoming performances this Saturday.
He tells us more about that and a unique opportunity for audiences to watch the process as the notes and the musicians come together in an open rehearsal this weekend.