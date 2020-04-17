South Dakota Symphony musicians continue to bring music to the community

Now that you’ve been spending more time indoors lately, have you found yourself playing the stereo or your favorite playlist on your smart speaker more often?It’s true what they say about music soothing our restless souls. And who isn’t getting a bit of cabin fever lately?

Jennifer Teisinger, the Executive Director of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, tells is why music is so important for us all while we are sheltering in place and how the musicians of the South Dakota Symphony are providing that music, virtually.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is already looking forward to next season. Season tickets are on sale now for the entire season. Tickets for single concerts begin in August. You can find more information on the website SDSymphony.org.