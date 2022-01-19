South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center: Mental health resources for youth

According to the World Health Organization: Mental health is “a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.” While we often think of health in terms of our physical health, sometimes, despite our best efforts, we get sick. And when we’re sick, we need help to feel better again. The same things happen with our brains. The good news is that, just like when we are physically sick, we can get help and treatment is available for mental illness. We recently sat down with the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center to find out how they are working with other organizations to make sure there are mental health resources available for South Dakota’s youth.

The South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center is a grant-funded program of the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative that serves all of South Dakota by connecting families, schools, and communities, so that all students can be successful. Their offices are located in Rapid City. You can reach them by phone at 605-484-3401 or reach out to them online at sdsfec.org.