South Dakota Retailers Association explains the importance for buying local this Holiday season

It’s hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just two weeks away! Not only is there a lot of preparation and travel surrounding this traditional American family holiday, there’s also the ensuing mad dash for holiday bargains before the turkey has even been properly digested. Yet, today’s guest knows gift shopping for everyone on your list doesn’t have to be exhausting. Nathan Sanderson, with the South Dakota Retailers Association, explains why it’s possible to replace chaos with the pleasure of shopping at local retailers this holiday season.

You can reach the South Dakota Retailer’s office in Pierre By calling 605-224-5050 or by reaching out to them through their website at www.SDRA.org.

And don’t forget when you are shopping this holiday season be sure and give your local community mom and pop businesses your business. They are the heartbeat of KELOLAND Communities and a vital part of the state’s economy.