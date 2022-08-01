Long-term stability, trust, loyalty and shared values are just a few pros when it comes to family-owned businesses. A new study analyzing data from the US Census Bureau’s Annual Business Survey identified that South Dakota is the state with the highest amount of family-run businesses. Stephanie Larscheid is the Executive Director of Prairie Family Business Associatio, and Mary Lloyd-Huber is a second-generation of Lloyd Companies. They stopped by to tell us more about their mission to help family businesses thrive through generations by providing a resource network for family business success and what it means to be part of one.

