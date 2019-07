Here’s a menu that is sure to get your mouth watering, complete with selections including Pork Collar Steak with Naples Style Pasta, Japanese Pork Trio, and Asian Fusion Pork. Are you licking your lips yet? Those are just a few of the selections from last year’s Taste of Elegance event sponsored by the South Dakota Pork Producers Council and this year’s event is sure to be even tastier.

South Dakota Pork Producers Council

4605 West Homefield Drive

(605) 332-1600

www.sdppc.org

Recipes: www.sdppc.org/recipes