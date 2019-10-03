South Dakota Pork Producers Council celebrating Porktober with a delicious chili recipe

Mention a tailgate and pork in the same sentence and chances are you think of bratwurst. Only the South Dakota Pork Producers Council knows there are a lot more options for pork at your next tailgate and are celebrating Porktober by sharing a pork recipe that doesn’t require a bun. Click here for the Pork Chili Express recipe. Simply “Like” SD Pork on their Facebook page and share this story and you will be entered to win a $25 pork certificate.
