KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

South Dakota Pork Producers Council celebrating Porktober with a delicious chili recipe

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Mention a tailgate and pork in the same sentence and chances are you think of bratwurst. Only the South Dakota Pork Producers Council knows there are a lot more options for pork at your next tailgate and are celebrating Porktober by sharing a pork recipe that doesn’t require a bun. Click here for the Pork Chili Express recipe. Simply “Like” SD Pork on their Facebook page and share this story and you will be entered to win a $25 pork certificate.

South Dakota pork Producers Council

4605 West Homefield Drive

(605) 332-1600

sdpork.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Enter the Vegas Experience Contest!
Win A Vegas Experience!

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss