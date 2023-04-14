Who hasn’t dreamed of a life of adventure in the great outdoors? From spending your days hiking, to gathering your own food, the great outdoors are always calling. Unfortunately, not many of us have the luxury of being able to abandon our inside world. Yet, what if we told you there was a way you could have the best of both worlds? Kristina Coby is the Executive Director of the South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation. Joe Salvati is the School Coordinator and 4H Program Manager with The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls and Paige O’Farrell is The Outdoor Campus’ Volunteer Coordinator. All three stopped by to explain how an internship at the Outdoor Campus could lead to a career path.

Ways to support South Dakota’s great outdoors

The South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation has been working for nearly three decades to conserve our state’s natural resources and it has a solid record of accomplishment. Not only does the work of the Foundation make the most of South Dakota’s state parks, the programming made possible by the Foundation’s efforts also ensures that a new generation will be able to enjoy the beauty of our state for decades to come. Their offices are located in Pierre and they can be reach by phone at 605-773-4503 or online at parkswildlifefoundation.org.