Do you love to be outdoors? Or maybe you know someone who has a love of hunting but no one to share it with? Passing on that love of the great outdoors is the mission of the Outdoor Campus’ Hunting 101 mentorship program, which is supported by the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation. Kristina Coby is the executive director of the foundation; Derek Klawitter is a Naturalist at the Outdoor Campus; and Erick Olson is a Hunting mentor. They stopped by today to tell us more about the program and Kristina has an update for us on the Outdoor Campus’ expansion plans.

Outdoor Campus Expansion Project

The South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation has been working for nearly three decades to conserve our state’s natural resources and it has a solid record of accomplishment. Not only does the work of the Foundation make the most of South Dakota’s state parks, the programming made possible by the Foundation’s efforts also ensures that a new generation will be able to enjoy the beauty of our state for decades to come. Their offices are located in Pierre and they can be reach by phone at 605-773-4503 or online at parkswildlifefoundation.org.

And don’t forget there’s still time to invest in the future of South Dakota’s great outdoors by making a gift to any of the areas of programming that benefit from the Foundation’s efforts, including the expansion and programming of the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls.