The love of the game of football doesn’t end when you leave Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin or with one more loss by the Minnesota Vikings. See what I did there? Packer fans will appreciate it. But seriously now, once the love of the game is instilled in kids, whether they’re in the stands or on the field, most can’t wait to start playing the game. Brent Hubers is the Communications Manager and JJ Kieso is the president with South Dakota Junior Football. They stopped by to tells us how Sioux Falls area youth can get more involved in the game. And don’t make the mistake of thinking this is just for the boys, because they’ve got some very exciting news for the girls who want to play, too.

If you’ve got a budding Aaron Rogers or Justin Jefferson in your house, or you’ve got a girl who can hold her own on a flag football field, then now is the time to register for the 2022 South Dakota Junior Football Season. Registration closes on June 3rd. The website to register is sdjuniorfootball.com. If you have a question, you can find answers at sdjrfb.com/faq, or give them a call at 605-334-3140.

Don’t forget to mark your calendar for Sunday May 15th when the registration opens for South Dakota Junior Football’s Minnesota Vikings Free Football Camp. The event takes place on June 15th at the Sanford Youth Sports Complex.

