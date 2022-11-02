It’s open enrollment time of year for health care coverage. Unless you have access to an employer plan South Dakotan’s are considering their options for health care coverage. We’re being joined today by three people who know all about this yearly conversation. Krystil Smit is the Executive Director of South Dakota Farm Bureau which offers health plans. And Tyrel and Kassidy Eisenbraun and their family are South Dakota Farm Bureau members who farm and ranch near Wall, South Dakota. They stopped by to tell us more about how South Dakota Farm Bureau is filling the gap in healthcare plans, so they have peace of mind knowing they’re covered by an organization that understands them and their health coverage needs.

South Dakota Farm Bureau Health Plans

If you’d like to know more about the benefits of South Dakota Farm Bureau membership or their health plans, you can reach them by phone in Huron. That number is 605-353-8050. You can also find health plan specifics at livewellsd.com. You can also email any questions you might have at contact at sdfbf.org. They will be happy to get you in touch with the Farm Bureau Insurance agent in your area.