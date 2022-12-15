One reality that becomes all too obvious when we’re all dealing with the COVID pandemic, the flu season and too much snow and ice that has to be dealt with, is the importance of having good, quality health care coverage.



Rocky and Mel Niewenhuis are agents representing South Dakota Farm Bureau Health Plans and they know all about the importance of good health coverage



They joined us to explain why, if you’re in the market for health coverage, South Dakota Farm Bureau Health Plans should be at the top of your list.

Rocky and Mel Niewenhuis join Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

If you’d like to know more about the benefits of South Dakota Farm Bureau membership or their health plans, you can reach them by phone in Huron. That number is 605-353-8050. You can also find health plan specifics at livewellSD.com. You can also email any questions you might have at contact at SDFBF.org. They will be happy to get you in touch with the Farm Bureau Insurance agent in your area.