When a South Dakota summer finally arrives, you’re probably imagining a warm breeze on the patio with a cocktail in hand or spending time in the great outdoors. Yet, for the hundreds of ranchers across South Dakota summer means it’s time to buckle down and get to work. Especially when you know that your work is helping to end hunger. Today we’re being joined by Ryan Eichler. He is the President of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation. As well as, Stacey Andernacht, the Marketing and Communications Director with Feeding South Dakota. They stopped by to tells us how we can help the two organizations work together for the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation’s Annual Prime Time Gala.

The south Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation is working every day to help educate and build trust with South Dakota’s beef consumers. If you’d like to learn more or get in touch with the foundation you can contact them at 605-271-9970. Or visit them online at sdcattlemensfoundation.com.

And, don’t miss out on your chance to help support the cattlemen and Feeding South Dakota while cutting loose with Hank Williams junior. Get your tickets for June 18th to Hank Williams Junior, with special guest Riley Green, at sdcattlemensfoundation.com/prime-time-gala.

9th Annual Prime Time Gala details