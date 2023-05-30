Summer is a season of leisure– Sitting on the patio, or by the pool, with a cocktail in hand is what we all want to do when we’re not chained to our desks. There’s little time for that for KELOLAND’s cattlemen who are heading into their busy season. And thanks to their efforts, there’s something to put on the grill this summer. That is unless you don’t have enough to eat.

Ty Eschenbaum is a Board Member with the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation and Lori Dykstra is the Chief Executive Officer of Feeding South Dakota.

They joined us to tell us about their partnership that has put more than 1.3 million pounds of beef on the tables of people experiencing food insecurity.

Prime Time Gala Details

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation is working every day to help educate and build trust with South Dakota’s beef consumers. If you’d like to learn more or get in touch with the foundation you can contact them at 605-271-9970. Or visit them online at sdcattlemensfoundation.com.

Plus, don’t miss out on your chance to help support the cattlemen and Feeding South Dakota while cutting loose with Alabama. Get your tickets for June 24th to Alabama, with special guest Drew Green, at sdcattlemensfoundation.com/prime-time-gala.

And, be sure to head online to enter for your chance to win a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Duramax Crew Cab 4 Wheel Drive LT. Tickets are just $100, and there is a limited number of tickets so be sure to get yours before you miss the chance. One winning ticket will be drawn during this year’s Prime Time Gala on June 24.