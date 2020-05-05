Sonia Sotomayor students sing together virtually to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, is a pretty popular holiday to celebrate here in the United States, although its roots lie in Mexico. Yet, as our next guests know, the celebration of this day is very different in the United States than it is in Mexico. Muriel Jensen is a 5th grader at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. We’re also joined via Zoom by Melanie Sander, the music teacher at the school. They tell us more about the holiday and why it’s important to look at the day as much more than just a festival. They also share a very special music compilation from the kids at Sonia Sotomayor that is the perfect way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo!