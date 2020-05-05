Sonia Sotomayor students sing together virtually to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

When life gives you lemons, why not turn them into lemonade? Or in this case turn your chickpeas into hummus. Or social distancing into viral dance videos? That's what the woman we are introducing you to today has done.

While running a restaurant during a pandemic is certainly challenging, Sanaa Abourezk is doing it with the same positivity and ray of light, with which she handles everything. Ashley Thompson recently sat down Across the Table at Wine Time to get to know Sanaa a little better.