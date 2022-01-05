Social media impact on disordered eating

A New Year means new resolutions. One common resolution that many want to jump on board with is their diet and exercise to create a healthier version of themselves. Yet can this sometimes go too far and create unhealthy eating habits? And how can social media impact the way we view ourselves and the expectations we set? Faith Carlson is a licensed professional counselor and and eating disorder specialist at Carroll Counseling Services. She’s joining us to answer those questions and explain why, now more than ever, body image and eating concerns are being linked to social media use.
