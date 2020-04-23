Social media concerns during coronavirus pandemic

B-Squad Rescue going the (social) distance for dogs with their CoRUNa 2020 virtual 5K B-squad Rescue shares how they are getting creative to raise funds so that they can continue to rescue fur babies in KELOLAND and what the adoption process looks like during the pandemic.

Komen Cares Week to support financial issues for those undergoing treatment during pandemic Linda Eidem is with the Susan G Komen Great Plains organization which is undertaking a unique fundraiser beginning this week to help those patients. She is here to explain the unique issues for patients facing both breast cancer and the coronavirus and how we can all support them during this difficult time.

How do you escape domestic violence if your abuser never leaves? As we go through this pandemic most of us are dealing with more stress than usual, especially when it comes to our relationships. And while those extra stresses are hard for everyone, for those in abusive relationships, having your abuser home with you all day, or not being able to leave your home, can magnify […]

Managing student loan debt during the pandemic Breck Miller is the Community Relations Coordinator with Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota. He’s here to tell us what you need to know about student loan deferments and what other payment options are available during COVID-19.

How to enjoy Sioux Falls’ parks system while social distancing The coronavirus may be stopping us from getting together with friends and family, but it’s not stopping us from enjoying the great outdoors. Eric Saathoff, the Recreation Program Coordinator with Sioux Falls Parks and Rec., shares how we can still use Sioux Falls’ parks and trails safely and why we should follow the CDC’s guidelines […]

Managing relationships during coronavirus pandemic Paul Ritter with Paul Ritter Counseling joins us to share some advice for making sure our relationships don’t tank during the pandemic.

Podcast guesting: A pandemic strategy for growing your business (even if it’s closed) Many of you out there watching may be unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But just because your business is closed, doesn’t mean you don’t have a lot of skills to share. A great way to share your talents and lift up your visibility is through podcasting. Podcaster Sarah Rhea Werner recently sat down with […]

Schulte Subaru stepping up to support people in the community Mike Schulte of Schulte Subaru in Sioux Falls is the last person to “toot his own horn.” But we think he and his staff have been doing some pretty amazing things in our community to help support everyone dealing with all of the changes and challenges we have all been faced with. Schulte Subaru’s number […]

Feeling stressed or anxious during the pandemic? Avera Health shares tips and advice for staying calm Malia Holbeck with Avera Behavioral Health shares some advice and tips for how we can all deal with the stress and anxiety that comes with a world-wide pandemic.