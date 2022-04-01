We’re all on a mission to make the world a greener place for future generations. One of the first steps many people take is to try and lessen their carbon footprint with the vehicles they drive. From picking vehicles with a higher MPG, to an electric vehicle, or even a vehicle that runs on biofuels there are a growing number of options.

Doug Berven is the Vice President of Corporate Affairs with POET. He joined us on set to talk about a few of the ways that biofuels can make our world a greener place and help with rising gas prices at the same time.

Doug Berven and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set
