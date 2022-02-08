Many of us spend eight or more hours a day stuck behind a desk. All that time spent sitting can make it hard to get in your recommended amount of exercise each day. Thankfully, we’ve got something that may help.



Annie Mello is the Owner of CPMFITness. She taught us how we can get in a bit of “deskercise” while still completing our daily tasks.

You can find more tips and deskercise exercises in their Facebook group: Become a Corporate Athlete.

You can also download this list of deskercises:

CPM – Coaching handout – Deskercise 2020-03-30.pdf

Annie Mello teaches Ashley Thompson how to do easy neck stretches at your desk

