We’ve all been there. You’re in the middle of making dinner when all of a sudden things get a little too hot and your fire alarm starts blaring. Are you one of those people who remains calm, or do you switch into panic mode? Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Fire Inspector, Tyler Tjeerdsma, stopped by to take us through the steps we need to take to develop a plan with our family, so we are all better prepared and able to overcome that tendency to panic.

Fire alarm placement tips