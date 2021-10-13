A furry friend can help make a house feel like a home. While some people opt for a loveable pup, others likely get smitten with a kitten to make their home purr-fect. However, you might want to slow down and make sure you’re paws-itive you have what it takes to handle such a tiny creature.
We’re joined by Cat Coordinator for Almost Home Canine Rescue, Taylor Wingert. She shares with us a few of the things we have to have in order before taking home our own kitten.
Smitten with a kitten: What to do next
