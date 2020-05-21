Breaking News
SMILE, LASIK or PRK? Vance Thompson explains how to know which one is right for you

If you’re ready to live your life free from glasses and contacts, you’ve probably decided that laser eye surgery is the best option for you. Only knowing which procedure is the best for you can be a bit more difficult. Those who have chosen laser eye surgery find themselves weighing the three best options: SMILE, LASIK or PRK Surgery. Brittany Kaye recently sat down with Dr. Vance Thompson of Vance Thompson Vision to find out more about how each procedure is different and what the advantages are of each of them.

Vance Thompson Vision is committed to continuing to provide the best care possible for their patients. This includes creating a safe environment. They have implemented multiple layers of safety precautions that start even before you arrive at their office with pre-screening phone calls to all patients. If you’d like to schedule a consultation with any one of the experts at Vance Thompson Vision to talk about which vision correction surgery is the best option for you, give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-361-3937. You can also find out more by visiting vancethompsonvision.com.

