If you are a working woman, either in the home or in an office, we don’t need to tell you that you could probably use a little break and a lot more fun in your life.





Kristin Hoefert Redlinger is the Chief Talent Officer for Northwestern Mutual; And Tara Allen is the founder and leader of The Allen Edge Real Estate. They are the chair and vice chair of Sales and Marketing Executives’ Women in Business event.





And if you’re looking for that little break and lots of fun, these two have just the ticket for you. They gave us the details on where you can get your hands on one, or two, because who doesn’t like to spend time with a special friend or two?

Tara Allen and Kristin Hoefert Redlinger join Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

SME Women in Business ticket details

The annual SME Women in business event is one that you don’t want to miss. As you just heard, this year’s Women in Business event takes place Tuesday, March 21st. This is your opportunity to take an afternoon away to listen to informative educational sessions, get to tour the hundreds of vendors dedicated to healthcare, personal and professional development, retail, travel resources and more. This wonderful afternoon stretches into the evening with the SME Women in Business dinner, during which the winners of the Women of Excellence Awards will be announced. The Women in Business Event is one of the region’s largest professional, educational, development, and celebratory events highlighting women. Tickets are on sale now through the website, SMESiouxFalls.org.