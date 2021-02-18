SME Women in Business goes virtual

Early next month, SME Sioux Falls’ Women in Business event will mark 40 years of recognizing and celebrating women who have made a difference in the business world. Only this year, the pandemic means the event will look a little different than in past years.



SME Women in Business chair, Karen Starr is joining us today to tell us about this year’s 2-day virtual event.



And let me just say right now, two days of events means you’re going to have twice the fun!

This is your opportunity to come together virtually with women in our community to connect, grow, lead and celebrate women of excellence during the 2021 Two-Day Virtual Women in Business event. Tickets are $80 for the full 2-day experience or $49 for a one day pass. You can purchase your tickets at SMESiouxFalls.Org.