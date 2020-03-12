SME Women in Business Event brings national speakers and interactive elements

Imagine spending an entire weekday afternoon shopping, networking and being inspired by hundreds of empowered women around you. Sounds like a great way to spend some time, doesn’t it? Yet it gets even better because the afternoon activities of this year’s Sales and Marketing Executives Women in Business event continue with an evening of fun, food and fellowship that you aren’t going to want to miss. Karen Starr and Olivia Essig are the Chair and Vice Chair of the Women in Business committee. They tell us more about this year’s event and how the 40th anniversary of the event this year features some new interactive elements.

Come together with women in our community to learn, network, celebrate, and revitalize during this year’s Women in Business event on Tuesday, April 28th beginning with the Afternoon Showcase from 1:00 to 5:00. Then get ready to enjoy a dinner, the Women of Excellence awards and keynote speaker, Erin Brockovich. Tickets are just eighty-dollars for the entire event at Event Brit Dot com.

And just a reminder that the deadline for this year’s Women of Excellence is tomorrow, Friday March 13th. If you would like to nominate a woman of excellence in any one of these categories, you can find a nomination form under Women of Excellence at SMESiouxFalls.org.