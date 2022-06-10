No matter where you fall on the corporate ladder, there is something you share with the bosses above you and the people just starting out in their career field. That something is the need for leadership and professional development to sharpen your skills and keep up with the latest trends in your field.



Miranda Ochocki is the chair of the Sioux Falls Leadership Summit Conference, and Larry Young is the event’s opening speaker.



They joined us explain why the Sales and Marketing Executives’ Sioux Falls Leadership Summit is already a “don’t miss” event for community leaders and it’s only in its second year.

2022 Sioux Falls Leadership Summit details

If you’re interested in becoming a member of Sales and Marketing Executives of Sioux Falls, their offices are located at 101 North Main Avenue, number 308 in Sioux Falls. You can reach them by phone at 605-336-5626 or online at SMESiouxFalls.org.



Larry Young and Miranda Ochocki join Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set



And don’t forget! There is still time to purchase tickets for this year’s Sioux Falls Leadership Summit on Tuesday, June 14th. Just head online to the SME website to find more information about ticket options for the event.