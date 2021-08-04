With summer in full swing, many people are taking advantage of the warmer weather, spending as much time as possible grilling and hanging out on the patio.
Bob Novak with Wine Time on Main in Sioux Falls knows there is perhaps no better time of the year for discovering new wine and food pairings, especially given the abundance of fresh produce available right now. So he’s here to give us some ideas for summer on wine and appetizer pairings that are sure to impress those patio guests.
Sip, sip hooray: Apps to pair with chardonnay!
