Clouds hung on into the morning hours in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and there was some morning fog in the river valley in central South Dakota and in Rapid City. But abundant sun is shining down on most of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures are very cool for this time of year, with most places struggling to even make it into the 50s, thanks to the cold air that has dropped down across the region.

Bands of clouds will cross over KELOLAND tonight. Combined with a light east breeze, lows will be near the freezing mark for most of us.