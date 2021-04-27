Sioux Falls Storm offering summer camps to kids

The days of summer are inching closer and closer, and we’re sure that your kids are already itching for days without school work. While there’s no doubt that everyone is looking forward to the warmer days, many parents are already wondering how to fill their child’s schedule so they don’t get bored with all that free time. Our next guest may have just the thing. Kurtiss Riggs is a Coach with the Sioux Falls Storm. He’s here to tell us how the Storm is working to help enrich the lives of kids in the area, with not just one but two different summer camps.