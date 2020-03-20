1  of  8
Sioux Falls schools begin learning remotely next week: Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher has details

KELOLAND Living COVID-19 Questions and Answers

We are on Day 5 of the school closures for Sioux Falls school children and their parents. And at this point we are looking at another five days out of school next week. Sioux Falls School Superintendent, Dr. Brian Maher, is back in the studio today to tell us what the plan is for the days ahead. He’s also here to talk about what is being done to support both students and our teachers.

For the latest information from the Sioux Falls School District, click on the Coronavirus Activity Cancel button on their website, sf.k12.sd.us.

