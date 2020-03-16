Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher answers the questions on every parent’s mind amidst school closures

School closures in KELOLAND have many parents scrambling to find childcare and flip around their schedules. In the meantime, it’s the job of Dr. Brian Maher, who leads the state’s largest school district, to make sure that our kids, and our community stay healthy and slow the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Maher shares what went into deciding to close Sioux Falls Public Schools and what steps they are taking to prepare for dealing with the ongoing pandemic.

For the latest information from the Sioux Falls School District, click on the Coronavirus Activity Cancel button on their website, sf.k12.sd.us.

The District is providing FREE lunches at the school sites listed here on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (March 16th, 17th, and 18th, 2020) from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm for any child, ages 1-18. These meals will be grab-and-go sack lunches that can be picked up and taken home to eat. Please send only healthy members of your family to pick up. Those who are not feeling well, should stay home. Use the main door at your school. No paperwork or signatures are required.

Sites for lunches will include:

Laura B. Anderson Elementary: 1600 N Wayland Place

Hawthorne Elementary: 601 N Spring Avenue

Hayward Elementary: 400 N Valley View Road

Anne Sullivan Elementary: 3701 E 3rd Street

Terry Redlin Elementary: 1721 E Austin Street

Lowell Elementary: 710 W 18th Street