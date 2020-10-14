Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues goes back to their roots with Front Porch Concerts

The pandemic has hit nearly every facet of daily life hard. And few know that better than non-profits and musicians. But our next guest has a bit of insight on how we can help both. Alex Gilbert-Schrag is the Executive Director of Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues, a non-profit that helps lift up and celebrate jazz and blues in the Sioux Falls area. She joins us today to let us in on how we can support them, and have a socially-distanced good time.

If you would like to host your own front porch concert with Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues, you can email alex at alex@sfjb.org.