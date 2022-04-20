Mention hypnosis and many people instantly think of the hypnotist who calls a person up to the stage of an event and then hypnotizes them. Well, what if I told you that you probably have the wrong impression of what hypnosis can do.



Daniel Burow is the Executive Director with Sioux Falls Hypnosis. He’s a trained and experienced hypnotist who has an extensive behavioral health background providing adjunct treatments for people.



He joined us today to explain how hypnosis can help people focus on an issue or goal and overcome the barriers to living the life you want.

Daniel Burow from Sioux Falls Hypnosis with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

