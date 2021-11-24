Sioux Falls Golf tees off great deals on unlimited play

If there’s a golfer in your life, no one has to tell you that can be a little…well, picky about the clubs they use, the balls they tee up, even what they wear on the course. Which means that, unless you are the picky player we are referring to, you may find yourself at a loss for what to get them for Christmas.



They’re not Santa, but our next guests, Cat Clark and Justin Arlt with Sioux Falls Golf have managed to come up with some great ideas for the golfer on your list.



They’re here to share some ideas that make the golfer in your life just as cheery as that jolly old elf.

With three convenient locations spread throughout Sioux Falls, you know your golfer will find the perfect course for unlimited play with a 2022 Season Pass. Sioux Falls Golf’s season passes are now 15% off and come in a wide variety rates which are designed to let golfers choose the programs and the course that best fit their game. Find out more on their website at siouxfallsgolf.com.