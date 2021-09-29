Sioux Falls Foot Specialist ready to help you get back on your feet pain free

Dr. Gabe Rodriguez knows that a whopping 77% of adults in this country have experienced foot problems, which can make going for a walk a lot less appealing than sitting on the couch. He is a foot surgeon with Sioux Falls Foot Specialist. He knows that because the foot has almost as many bones as the hand and wrist, finding the source of foot pain and solving it requires a foot specialist with the experience to get you back on your feet again.

Foot pain isn’t something you just have to put up with. Get back to living the life you want by making an appointment with Dr. Gabe Roriguez today. He’s available by phone at 605-274-2564 or request an appointment online at siouxfallspodiatrist.net. If you’ve got foot pain, let Sioux Falls Foot Specialist help.