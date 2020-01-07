Sioux Falls Credit Union gives $1,000,000 in bonus dividends to their members

If you keep your money in a bank, you might want to consider making a change in the new year. That’s because it can pay to take a look at the key differences between banks and credit unions. President and CEO of Sioux Falls Federal Credit Union, Fran Sommerfeld, shares how the different profit models, interest rates and branch access between banks and credit unions could make credit union membership the money-smart choice. He also tells us the good news of how $1,000,000 in bonus dividends are going to members for the third year in a row.