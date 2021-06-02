As we strive to come together as a community that appreciates our diversity we are constantly searching for ways to lift up and learn more about the different cultures represented here. Those calls for unification have been heard by members of the Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective who are putting on a special outdoor concert this week.
Two of the performers of the night are Dr. Yi-Chun Lin, the Executive and Artistic Director with Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective and Lawrence Diggs, is a Poet, Artist & Musician.
They’ tell us more about the night and give us a sneak peek at one of the performances you’ll see if you attend.
Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective Uplifting Voices of Unity
