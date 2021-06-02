Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective Uplifting Voices of Unity

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

As we strive to come together as a community that appreciates our diversity we are constantly searching for ways to lift up and learn more about the different cultures represented here. Those calls for unification have been heard by members of the Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective who are putting on a special outdoor concert this week.

Two of the performers of the night are Dr. Yi-Chun Lin, the Executive and Artistic Director with Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective and Lawrence Diggs, is a Poet, Artist & Musician.

They’ tell us more about the night and give us a sneak peek at one of the performances you’ll see if you attend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 