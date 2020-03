Parents everywhere are struggling with sudden school closures and the task of keeping their children busy (and learning!) during what at this point, is an unknown amount of time. Why not make the most of it? Organizations from all over the world, including right here in KELOLAND, are doing their part by creating free digital content. From learning more about the food on your table from the Stockyards Ag Experience to learning to draw from the Kennedy Center's Artist in Residence, Mo Willems, there are a ton of great recourses out there for those of us who need a little help with our kids these days.

The Stockyards Ag Experience created Fridge Sort as a fun at home activity to help your kids learn more about the food on their tables.